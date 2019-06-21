Alabama Constitutions coming home to Huntsville

A motorcade carrying Alabama’s six Constitutions will stop in Downtown Huntsville Tuesday, at the Huntsville Museum of Art.

It’s been 200 years since the Constitutions left Huntsville and now they're coming home right before the bicentennial.

“It’s a historical moment for the city,” Samantha Nielsen, a spokeswoman for the Huntsville Art Museum .

Nielsen is eagerly awaiting the Constitutions' arrival at the Huntsville Museum of Art. She said this is the first time the documents will leave the Capitol and be put on display.

Tuesday will be a private event, but the public will still get a chance to witness some of the historical moment. The motorcade will be arriving in Huntsville at the museum around 11 a.m. if anybody wants to come out and see the motorcade come in,Nielsen said

But, the public will have to wait a while longer to view the official documents.

“The exhibition will officially open to the public on June 30th, that Sunday,” Nielsen said.

She said it’s going to be a free day for guests and encourages everyone to come see it then.

The motorcade will leave Montgomery at 6 a.m. Tuesday. It will make one pit stop along the way, and then arrive in Huntsville at 10:50.