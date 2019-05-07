Clear
Alabama committee approves equal pay legislation

The House Commerce and Small Business Committee on Tuesday approved the bill by Rep. Adline Clarke of Mobile.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 3:24 PM
AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A House of Representatives committee has advanced legislation that seeks to end Alabama's status as one of two states without an equal pay for equal work law.

It would prohibit businesses from paying workers less than employees of another race or gender without reasons such as seniority, a merit system or productivity to account for the difference.

The committee approved the bill without a dissenting vote. It now moves to the House floor.

Clarke says she believes most businesses are paying employees equitably, but she said it is important to have a state law for when problems arise.

Clarke says Alabama and Mississippi are the two states without pay equity laws.

