Alabama commission discusses next steps for medical marijuana plan

The plan to make medical marijuana legal in Alabama is still in discussions.

The legislature formed the Medical Marijuana Commission after a bill failed to pass the House last spring. The group met on Monday in Montgomery and discussed the steps they need to take to get the crop grown in Alabama.

"The concerns of the commission is that, how can you do it with serving your people that are in need and it does not end up in the hand of people for abuse?" Dr Ernst Cebert, a hemp farmer for Alabama A&M who sits on the panel, said.

The commission will continue to meet and hold public hearings. They'll submit a report and recommended legislation to House leaders in December.