Clear

Alabama commission discusses next steps for medical marijuana plan

The commission met in Montgomery on Monday and shared a few concerns.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The plan to make medical marijuana legal in Alabama is still in discussions.

The legislature formed the Medical Marijuana Commission after a bill failed to pass the House last spring. The group met on Monday in Montgomery and discussed the steps they need to take to get the crop grown in Alabama.

"The concerns of the commission is that, how can you do it with serving your people that are in need and it does not end up in the hand of people for abuse?" Dr Ernst Cebert, a hemp farmer for Alabama A&M who sits on the panel, said.

The commission will continue to meet and hold public hearings. They'll submit a report and recommended legislation to House leaders in December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events