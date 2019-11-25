Alabama coaching staff selects six Players of the Week following Saturday’s win over Western Carolina

The Alabama coaching staff selected six players of the week to fill seven slots following the Crimson Tide’s 66-3 win over Western Carolina on Saturday to close out the 2019 home schedule at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle on offense; Christian Barmore, Christian Harris and Xavier McKinney on defense; and Waddle again, this time on special teams, all earned the recognition for their play against the Catamounts.
OFFENSE
- Mac Jones
- Completed 10-of-12 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the redshirt sophomore’s second career start
- Connected on his final eight passes that consisted of three scores and four first downs
- Averaged 27.5 yards per completion, connecting on explosive passes of 57, 44, 17, 37, 54 and 22 yards
- DeVonta Smith
- The junior led all Crimson Tide wideouts with four catches and two touchdowns on the day
- Accumulated 94 total yards with a long reception of 57 yards, which he took into the end zone for Alabama’s first touchdown of the day
- Jaylen Waddle
- Finished as the team leader in receiving yards as the sophomore accumulated 101 on just three catches
- Recorded a touchdown on his long reception of the day, a 54-yard catch and run for UA’s final score of the first half
DEFENSE
- Christian Barmore
- Put together his most impressive performance to date, finishing with six total tackles to rank second on the UA defense
- Totaled one tackle for loss (-6 yards) and half a sack (-4 yards) to go with the redshirt freshman’s one quarterback hurry, part of the Tide’s five against WCU
- Christian Harris
- Contributed five tackles and added one quarterback pressure
- The freshman’s performance up front helped limit the Catamounts to only 67 yards rushing and 179 yards of total offense
- Xavier McKinney
- Forced three turnovers, including a forced fumble to go with his career-high two interceptions
- The junior returned one of the picks for an 81-yard touchdown, the Tide’s second pick-six of the season
- Added three tackles, including one for loss (-18 yards)
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Jaylen Waddle
- Contributed on kickoff return to go with his punt return duties, returning his one kick for a gain of 20 yards
- Also returned a pair of punts for 67 yards with a long of 49, with the sophomore stepping out of bounds just short of his second return for a score this season
