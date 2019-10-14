Alabama coaches select eight Players of the Week

The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 47-28 win in College Station over the then-No. 24/21 Texas A&M Aggies last Saturday. Landon Dickerson, Najee Harris and Tua Tagovailoa on offense; Terrell Lewis and Xavier McKinney on defense; and Ale Kaho, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle on special teams all were recognized for their standout efforts inside Kyle Field.
OFFENSE
- Landon Dickerson
- Made his second start of the season at center, playing 67 snaps and not allowing a sack, hurry or quarterback pressure
- Missed only one assignment on the day with the redshirt junior’s efforts helping the Crimson Tide account for 448 yards of total offense, an average of 6.9 yards per play
- Najee Harris
- Carried the ball a career-high 20 times for a season-best 114 yards on the ground
- The junior averaged 5.7 yards per carry with a long rush of 25 to lead all Alabama runners
- Added three catches for 19 yards including a touchdown from 16 yards out, his fourth receiving score on the season
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Finished 21-of-34 with 293 yards and four touchdowns through the air
- Set the career passing touchdowns record at 81 with his four-score performance in College Station, passing the previous record of 77 set by AJ McCarron (2010-13)
- His 293 yards also moved his career passing yardage total to 6,613 in 30 career games, now in his junior season, to rank third all-time in Alabama annals
DEFENSE
- Terrell Lewis
- Dominated off the edge against the Aggies, posting two sacks (-7 yards) as part of the redshirt junior’s three tackles on the day
- Added a team-high two official quarterback pressures while being credited with five by the Alabama coaches
- Helped the Crimson Tide defense record a season-high five sacks (-16 yards)
- Xavier McKinney
- Earned player of the week recognition once again thanks to his six-tackle performance in College Station
- The junior also contributed a pass breakup while recovering a fumble
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Ale Kaho
- Blocked a punt for the second consecutive game after getting in front of one against
- Ole MissThe sophomore’s blocked punt sent the ball rolling towards the end zone with the defense picking it up for six, the Tide’s final score of the afternoon
- Patrick Surtain II
- The sophomore played a key role on an Alabama special teams unit that limited A&M to only one kickoff return for a gain of 14 yards
- Jaylen Waddle
- Posted a huge day in the punt return game in front of his hometown crowd
- Returned four punts for 128 yards, the most return yards in a single game for the sophomore and the third-most in Crimson Tide history
- Had a long gain of 43 yards and nearly broke each return for a score, posting 15, 28 and 42 yards on his other three returns
- Added three catches for 48 yards and his first touchdown of the season from his receiver post
