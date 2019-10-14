Clear

Alabama coaches select eight Players of the Week

Eight players selected by Tide Coaches following the Crimson Tide’s Victory at No. 24/21 Texas A&M

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 2:31 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 47-28 win in College Station over the then-No. 24/21 Texas A&M Aggies last Saturday. Landon Dickerson, Najee Harris and Tua Tagovailoa on offense; Terrell Lewis and Xavier McKinney on defense; and Ale Kaho, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle on special teams all were recognized for their standout efforts inside Kyle Field.

OFFENSE

  • Landon Dickerson
    • Made his second start of the season at center, playing 67 snaps and not allowing a sack, hurry or quarterback pressure
    • Missed only one assignment on the day with the redshirt junior’s efforts helping the Crimson Tide account for 448 yards of total offense, an average of 6.9 yards per play
  • Najee Harris
    • Carried the ball a career-high 20 times for a season-best 114 yards on the ground
    • The junior averaged 5.7 yards per carry with a long rush of 25 to lead all Alabama runners
    • Added three catches for 19 yards including a touchdown from 16 yards out, his fourth receiving score on the season
  • Tua Tagovailoa
    • Finished 21-of-34 with 293 yards and four touchdowns through the air
    • Set the career passing touchdowns record at 81 with his four-score performance in College Station, passing the previous record of 77 set by AJ McCarron (2010-13)
    • His 293 yards also moved his career passing yardage total to 6,613 in 30 career games, now in his junior season, to rank third all-time in Alabama annals

DEFENSE

  • Terrell Lewis
    • Dominated off the edge against the Aggies, posting two sacks (-7 yards) as part of the redshirt junior’s three tackles on the day
    • Added a team-high two official quarterback pressures while being credited with five by the Alabama coaches
    • Helped the Crimson Tide defense record a season-high five sacks (-16 yards)
  • Xavier McKinney
    • Earned player of the week recognition once again thanks to his six-tackle performance in College Station
    • The junior also contributed a pass breakup while recovering a fumble

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Ale Kaho
    • Blocked a punt for the second consecutive game after getting in front of one against
    • Ole MissThe sophomore’s blocked punt sent the ball rolling towards the end zone with the defense picking it up for six, the Tide’s final score of the afternoon
  • Patrick Surtain II
    • The sophomore played a key role on an Alabama special teams unit that limited A&M to only one kickoff return for a gain of 14 yards
  • Jaylen Waddle
    • Posted a huge day in the punt return game in front of his hometown crowd
    • Returned four punts for 128 yards, the most return yards in a single game for the sophomore and the third-most in Crimson Tide history
    • Had a long gain of 43 yards and nearly broke each return for a score, posting 15, 28 and 42 yards on his other three returns
    • Added three catches for 48 yards and his first touchdown of the season from his receiver post

