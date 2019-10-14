Alabama coaches select eight Players of the Week

The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 47-28 win in College Station over the then-No. 24/21 Texas A&M Aggies last Saturday. Landon Dickerson, Najee Harris and Tua Tagovailoa on offense; Terrell Lewis and Xavier McKinney on defense; and Ale Kaho, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle on special teams all were recognized for their standout efforts inside Kyle Field.

OFFENSE

Landon Dickerson Made his second start of the season at center, playing 67 snaps and not allowing a sack, hurry or quarterback pressure Missed only one assignment on the day with the redshirt junior’s efforts helping the Crimson Tide account for 448 yards of total offense, an average of 6.9 yards per play

Najee Harris Carried the ball a career-high 20 times for a season-best 114 yards on the ground The junior averaged 5.7 yards per carry with a long rush of 25 to lead all Alabama runners Added three catches for 19 yards including a touchdown from 16 yards out, his fourth receiving score on the season

Tua Tagovailoa Finished 21-of-34 with 293 yards and four touchdowns through the air Set the career passing touchdowns record at 81 with his four-score performance in College Station, passing the previous record of 77 set by AJ McCarron (2010-13) His 293 yards also moved his career passing yardage total to 6,613 in 30 career games, now in his junior season, to rank third all-time in Alabama annals



DEFENSE

Terrell Lewis Dominated off the edge against the Aggies, posting two sacks (-7 yards) as part of the redshirt junior’s three tackles on the day Added a team-high two official quarterback pressures while being credited with five by the Alabama coaches Helped the Crimson Tide defense record a season-high five sacks (-16 yards)

Xavier McKinney Earned player of the week recognition once again thanks to his six-tackle performance in College Station The junior also contributed a pass breakup while recovering a fumble



SPECIAL TEAMS