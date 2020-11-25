Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus, has 'very mild symptoms'

Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for coronavirus again.

In a teleconference Wednesday morning, Saban said he has a runny nose, but no fever, fatigue or muscle aches.

Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will take over head coaching duties for Saturday's Iron Bowl game against Auburn.

Saban was the only positive text on Bama during this last round of testing.

The University of Alabama released this statement:

"This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.

Saban also tested positive during a routine coronavirus test in October. He did not have symptoms, and three subsequent tests came back negative.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates