Alabama closes shellfish growing areas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties in Alabama have been closed because of possible contamination.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Areas I, II, III, IV, V and VI are closed and includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay, and Dauphin Island Bay.

The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closed harvesting as of 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 30. It was issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

Officials say harvesting will be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.