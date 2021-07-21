Clear

Alabama city leader won't quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) - A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

