Alabama cities rank nationally for cheapest places to live

Alabama is home to some of the cheapest cities to live in across the country!

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

That's according to a recent survey by Kiplinger that ranked the 25 cheapest cities to live in based on living expenses.

Florence ranked 21, and Decatur ranked 17. Anniston and Dothan also made the list. Tennessee had some special mentions, too, with Knoxville and Memphis both making it into the top 5.

