Alabama children's hospital seeking public's help to brighten patients' Halloween

The hospital said a simple gesture like sending a holiday card can really lift a patient's spirits.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett, Samantha Woolf

Staff members at Children’s of Alabama are asking the public’s help in providing a special treat for patients this year.

Today through Oct. 29, you can send free greeting cards to kids in the hospital. Three designs are available, and each card will be printed by a staff member to be given to a patient Oct. 29.

“When children are in the hospital, a simple gesture like a Halloween card can really lift their spirits,” said Mindy Wald, Children’s of Alabama community development manager.

The card drive is a way for the public to bring smiles to kids’ faces even as hospital visitation is limited due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Click here to get started.

For those who wish to give more than a card, there’s also the option of purchasing an item from the hospital’s online registry.

“Online shopping is a great way to support our patients any time of year, because the gifts can be shipped directly to the hospital,” Wald said.

The online registry also ensures the gift fits within hospital guidelines, as items like food, candy, stuffed animals, religious items, crocheted/knit items and used or homemade items are prohibited.

