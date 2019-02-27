Clear
Alabama chemical spill sends dozens to hospitals

Roughly 40 more people were sent to hospitals as a precaution.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - More than 50 people have been sent to hospitals around Birmingham, Alabama, following a chemical spill at a water treatment plant.

Authorities said that irritating gas caused by a mixture of ferric sulfate and sodium hypochlorite was causing breathing problems for about a dozen workers.

The spill occurred Wednesday morning at a Birmingham Water Works plant along a heavily traveled suburban highway.

Authorities asked people living and working in the area to stay inside to avoid the fumes. Officials with the water system say the water is still safe to use.

