Alabama changes guidelines for supplemental nutrition program

Alabama changed income eligibility guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

Under the new guidelines, more families may be eligible for the program.

Families who lost income because of the coronavirus pandemic may also be eligible to get up to three months of food benefits for each qualified family member.

To qualify, families of two people must make $614 a week or have an annual income of around $31,800. The amount goes up as families get bigger.

“WIC encourages families to be healthy by providing nutritious foods that support growth and development. Nutritious foods help children grow to be healthy adults and pregnant women to have healthy babies,” Allison Hatchett, WIC Director for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said.

You can find the link to apply for these benefits here.