Alabama board denies parole for Lauderdale County convicted rapist

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Tuesday to eight violent offenders.

According to the board, in total, parole was denied for 13 inmates and granted to one non-violent offender.

Violent offenders denied parole Tuesday, according to a news release, are:

PAROLE DENIED - Jory Scott Wood was sentenced in 2005 to three years in prison for second-degree rape in Lauderdale County. Since then he has been convicted four times, most recently in February 2019, of violating the sex offender notification law in Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties and is serving a 15-year prison term. Wood was convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl.

PAROLE DENIED - Timothy Kenyatta Crook was sentenced in 2006 to five years in prison for second-degree rape in Calhoun County. He is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence after being convicted of violating the sex offender registration law in 2017, 2014, 2013 and 2011. He also was sentenced in 2013 to two years and six months for fraudulent use of a credit card.

PAROLE DENIED - Travis Pickens was sentenced in 2009 to 10 years in prison for second-degree robbery in Baldwin County, and to 20 years for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced in 2006 to five years in prison on another drug possession conviction. A representative from the Foley Police Department testified at Pickens’ hearing in opposition to parole.

PAROLE DENIED - Remonto Maurice Johnson was sentenced in 2008 to one year, four months in prison for second-degree assault but was resentenced in 2014 to 10 years for the assault case and for a 2005 drug possession case in Baldwin County. Most recently, he was sentenced in January 2019 to eight years in prison for possession and receipt of a controlled substance. In 2006, Johnson was sentenced to 10 years after five drug convictions in Baldwin County. A detective from the Foley Police Department attended Johnson’s hearing to state the department’s opposition to the parole of Johnson.

PAROLE DENIED - Ricky Wayne Kemp was sentenced in 1982 to six months for third-degree burglary in Butler County. That began a series of criminal convictions over the next 35 years. In 1987 he was sentenced to two years for two violations of the Alabama Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Kemp was sent to prison for 15 years in 1990 for distribution of a controlled substance in Butler County and 10 years on a 1988 drug possession case in Montgomery County. He was paroled in 1994 but sent back to prison in 2003 for two convictions for distribution of controlled substances in Butler County. In 2007 he was sent back to prison again on two new drug convictions, and then in 2017 he was sentenced to two years, six months for distribution of drugs, all in Butler County.

PAROLE DENIED - Joseph Darrall Lebeaux was sentenced in 2014 to two years in prison on two convictions for distribution of a controlled substance in Mobile County, then resentenced in 2016 in the same cases to 15 years in prison. He was sentenced in 2000 to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault and five years for second-degree receiving stolen property.

PAROLE DENIED - Thomas Brian Wilkinson has been convicted of crimes 17 times in his criminal career. In 1998 he was sentenced in Calhoun County to six years for criminal possession of a forged instrument. In 2001 he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing 11 crimes; five counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and one count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. In 2007 he was sent back to prison for one year, six months for another third-degree burglary conviction and theft of property. In 2009 he was resentenced to 15 years on the previous burglary conviction, and then given five years in 2012 for another third-degree burglary. Wilkinson’s most recent conviction was in 2018 for possession and receipt of controlled substances, for which he was sentenced to seven years. All his crimes except the 2012 burglary conviction in Clarke County were committed in Calhoun County.

PAROLE DENIED - Kenneth Brian Williamson was sentenced in 2004 to 10 years in prison on two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, all in Talladega County. In 2009 he was sentenced to 20 years on two counts of manufacturing controlled substances, and 10 years for possession.