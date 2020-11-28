Alabama blows past Auburn in 85th Iron Bowl

Top-ranked Alabama had absolutely no problem winning the Iron Bowl without its head coach.

With Nick Saban sidelined by the coronavirus, Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and a career-high five touchdowns as the Crimson Tide manhandled No. 22 Auburn, 42-13. Alabama started a string of three straight touchdowns with Jones’s 66-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith, who had seven catches for 171 yards.

Najee Harris ran for 96 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown. John Metchie III caught a pair of scoring passes while assistant Steve Sarkisian ran the team in Saban’s absence.

The Tide improved to 9-0 and dropped the Tigers to 5-3.