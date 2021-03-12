Alabama blows out Mississippi State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jaden Shackelford had 13 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 14 off the bench and top-seeded Alabama blew out No. 9 seed Mississippi State 85-48 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The No. 6 Crimson Tide will face the Florida-Tennessee winner in the semifinals. Playing as the tournament’s team to beat for the first time since 2002, the Crimson Tide followed a couple of small early runs beforegoing on a 17-0 surge over five minutes for a 43-13 cushion just before halftime. For MSU, Iverson Molinar scored 18 points, Tolu Smith had 11 and Abdul Ado grabbed 11 rebounds.
Tide set record for largest margin of victory in the SEC Tourney for progam.
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 5:19 PM
