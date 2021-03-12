Alabama blows out Mississippi State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jaden Shackelford had 13 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 14 off the bench and top-seeded Alabama blew out No. 9 seed Mississippi State 85-48 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The No. 6 Crimson Tide will face the Florida-Tennessee winner in the semifinals. Playing as the tournament’s team to beat for the first time since 2002, the Crimson Tide followed a couple of small early runs beforegoing on a 17-0 surge over five minutes for a 43-13 cushion just before halftime. For MSU, Iverson Molinar scored 18 points, Tolu Smith had 11 and Abdul Ado grabbed 11 rebounds.