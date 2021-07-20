Alabama bill would prohibit Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools

An Alabama bill would prohibit teachers from teaching Critical Race Theory in schools.

Bill sponsor Alabama House Rep. Danny Crawford of Athens said teachers should face a penalty if they teach CRT in schools.

"We have come a long way, it’s a lot better than it used to be, we have a long ways to go, but teaching Critical Race Theory carries us backwards," said Crawford, District 5 Representative.

The bill would ban CRT from being taught in K-12th grade, higher education, and other public institutions.

Crawford said teaching CRT would take away from the progress the country has made.

"To teach a theory, as a truth, that is not, that inflames racial tensions and makes our children feel like they’re not part of our system, that we’re going backwards," said Crawford.

When Gov. Kay Ivey calls special sessions of the legislature for re-districting, Crawford said he hopes his bill against teaching CRT is included.