Alabama bill would prevent plastic grocery bags from being banned

A Scottsboro lawmaker wants to stop cities and counties from banning plastic grocery bags. It comes as cities across the country have not only banned the bags, but plastic straws as well.

"If you have something that has a positive impact, like paper bags or regular bags, then that would be more friendly to the environment than plastic bags," said a shopper, Benjamin Coleman.

Benjamin Coleman said he doesn't use plastic bags at the grocery store. He says a bill to keep local governments from banning plastic bags is a bad idea.

"There is a lot going on with the fish and animals having to suffer," said Coleman.

Another shopper, Glenna Tucker, said she approves of the bill.

"I don't see that it is a problem. You're not going to get everyone to get reusable bags," said Tucker.

The bill was introduced by Scottsboro republican, Senator Steve Livingston. He said the state needs to be uniform. The house companion bill is sponsored by house majority leader, Nathaniel Ledbetter, who said keeping plastic bags in stores will also keep people from losing their jobs.

"We certainly don't need to harm or damage the people who are making a living at these companies across the state that are producing these bags," said Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter.

Ledbetter said the issue isn't the bags, it's people littering. Tucker doesn't think the bill will have a large impact on the City of Huntsville or the state.

"As long as I still have the option to use my bags, and I'm only speaking for me, I would say that that's fine," said Tucker.

Huntsville City Council member, Frances Akridge, didn't want to go on camera, but she told WAAY 31 she doesn't like the idea of the state controlling what cities can and can't do. She also said she's concerned about the impact plastic bags have on the environment.