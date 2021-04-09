Alabama bill would prevent government, businesses from requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for service

A bill making its way through the Alabama state legislature would prevent the state government and private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination for service.

The bill has made it through the Senate. The next step is the House.

"I don't think it's a violation of your privacy or rights," said Kimberly Anderson.

Kimberly Anderson and her husband, Keith Anderson, disagree a little on vaccine passports or proof of coronavirus vaccination being required in Alabama for services.

"Proof that you've been vaccinated is valid in some instances, but I don't think it should be a universal requirement," said Keith Anderson.

Alabama Senate Bill 267 sponsored by state Sen. Arthur Orr takes concern about vaccine passports one step further.

"The bill would say that the government can't deprive anybody of benefits if they don't get the vaccine," said Orr.

It also says that businesses couldn't refuse service to people who are not vaccinated against coronavirus.

"The civil liberties aspect, do we create a society where we have the haves and the have nots--or the vaccinated and unvaccinated?" said Orr.

Some people we spoke with agree with the bill completely, and some not at all. Most were in that middle ground saying that private businesses should be able to make their own calls about requiring vaccination proof, but the government should not.