Alabama bill to resist federal gun restrictions draws criticism

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A proposal to block state and local police officers from enforcing any new federal gun restrictions is drawing criticism.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday held a public hearing on a bill. Randy Hillman, a former prosecutor representing the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association, told the committee that the measure would put law enforcement officers in a position of having to “pick and choose” what to enforce.

The committee could vote on the bill next week. A similar measure has already cleared the Alabama Senate.