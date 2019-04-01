Alabama bill to ban abortions will be filed Tuesday

A Decatur Republican said she's getting a lot of support for a bill that would ban abortions in Alabama. House Representative Terri Collins said she'll file the bill on Tuesday.

At Save a Life Pregnancy Resource Center, women are educated about their options when it comes to pregnancy. They are given pamphlets on adoption, parenting and abortion. They said even if the bill passes, they'll keep their post-abortion program open to the public.

"We've had so many babies aborted in the United States, what if one of those was going to be the doctor to cure cancer?" said Veronna Keen with Save a Life Pregnancy Resource Center.

"I've been talking to more people about it, being more open about it, there are some circumstances where it is okay," said Decatur resident, Cassie Slaten.

There is no shortage of opinion when it comes to a plan to ban abortions in Alabama. The bill would make it illegal to get an abortion at any point in a pregnancy. The only exception is if pregnancy will harm the mother.

"This bill just simply uses language that directly attacks the Roe v. Wade decisions," said House Representative Terri Collins.

Representative Collins said almost all of the Republican Caucus in the House wants to cosign the bill and she is optimistic Governor Kay Ivey will sign it if passed.

"For me, taking someone's life is never the right decision," said Collins.

Save a Life Pregnancy Resource Center in Decatur said it's pro-life, and it offers support to women after abortions.

"We are still going to be needed, because there's still going to be abortions. Whether they are illegal or not or they go across the state line or they come somewhere else and have it done, our services are still going to be needed," said Keen.

The organization said it helps women under any circumstances, regardless of their decisions.

"We love on them, we pray with them. If they leave here and go have an abortion, we tell them to come back and with problems or struggles, we really want to help you," said Keen.

"Everybody has their own decision and it's their body and their life, whether they can take care of a baby or not," said Slaten.

Representative Collins said making abortion illegal is what many people in Alabama want, after passing Amendment II last November. She's optimistic it will pass.