Alabama begins Iron Bowl preparations on Monday

Alabama returned to the practice field Monday for the first time since the Tide’s 66-3 win over Western Carolina on Saturday, working for two hours in helmets and shoulder pads at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields this afternoon.

The Crimson Tide closes out the 2019 regular season against rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The contest will air at 2:30 p.m. C.T.

Alabama and Auburn will meet for the 84th time on Saturday. The Crimson Tide holds a 46-36-1 lead in the series, which dates back to 1893.