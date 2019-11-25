Alabama returned to the practice field Monday for the first time since the Tide’s 66-3 win over Western Carolina on Saturday, working for two hours in helmets and shoulder pads at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields this afternoon.
The Crimson Tide closes out the 2019 regular season against rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The contest will air at 2:30 p.m. C.T.
Alabama and Auburn will meet for the 84th time on Saturday. The Crimson Tide holds a 46-36-1 lead in the series, which dates back to 1893.
Related Content
- Alabama begins Iron Bowl preparations on Monday
- Alabama searches for identity lost in Iron Bowl defeat
- Malzahn, Tigers players talk Iron Bowl
- Iron Bowl stunner: coaching Auburn to victory
- Deshaun Davis, Jarrett Stidham speak with media before Iron Bowl
- No. 1 Alabama blasts Mercer 56-0, moves on to Iron Bowl
- Iron Bowl: both Auburn and Alabama fans cheer on their teams
- Alabama & Auburn Start Bowl Practice
- Preparation for potential storms Monday
Scroll for more content...