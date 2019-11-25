Clear

Alabama begins Iron Bowl preparations on Monday

The Crimson Tide and Tigers will meet for the 84th time this weekend

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Alabama returned to the practice field Monday for the first time since the Tide’s 66-3 win over Western Carolina on Saturday, working for two hours in helmets and shoulder pads at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields this afternoon.

The Crimson Tide closes out the 2019 regular season against rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The contest will air at 2:30 p.m. C.T.

Alabama and Auburn will meet for the 84th time on Saturday. The Crimson Tide holds a 46-36-1 lead in the series, which dates back to 1893.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events