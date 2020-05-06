Experts talk Wendy's beef shortage, how it affects Alabamians

Several Wendy's locations in North Alabama are limiting the menu due to a beef shortage.

The CEO said nearly 1,000 stores are impacted as the U.S. faces production challenges and it could continue for weeks.

However, the Alabama Department of Agriculture said most restaurants and businesses will be okay when it comes to supply. Wendy's is unique because it uses fresh beef.

"Our food supply, its safe, its abundant," Commissioner Rick Pate said. "Its just a little hiccup we are going to go through."

Pate said getting processing plants back and fully functioning is not only one of Alabama's priorities, but the federal government's.

"Right under health care, first responders, meat processors is the third highest priority right now," Pate said.

The shortage can be blamed on the coronaivrus.

Erin Beasley with the Alabama Cattlemen's Association said processing plants had to adjust as employees tested positive for the virus. Some even shut down temporarily to sanitize.

"A lot of the plants are really implementing those safety protocols," Beasley said. "Maybe they were running at 95 percent 8 weeks ago, now maybe they are running maybe somewhere between 60 or 70 percent."

This is not just affecting Wendy's. Beasley said you will noticed it in the grocery store.

"What consumers may be seeing is when they go to purchase beef, lets say you want to go in and get a sirloin steak, that sirloin may not be there," Beasley said.

But she said there still should be other options.

Both Pate and Beasley urge people not to panic buy.

"We're just having a little bit of a glitch in the processing of it right now, but we'll work through it," Pate said.

Right now, there are grocery stores like Kroger and Cotsco that are limiting how much meat you can purchase.