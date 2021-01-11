Alabama beats Ohio State 52-24 in College Football Playoff National Championship

The Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.
Alabama beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24.
This is the Crimson Tide’s third CFP title. The others were won in 2015 and 2018.
Congrats!
This is the team's third CFP title!
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|58896
|784
|Mobile
|28584
|523
|Madison
|25463
|178
|Tuscaloosa
|20142
|267
|Montgomery
|18064
|285
|Shelby
|17562
|106
|Baldwin
|15327
|173
|Morgan
|11727
|104
|Lee
|11565
|79
|Etowah
|11111
|107
|Calhoun
|10497
|178
|Marshall
|9854
|92
|Houston
|8167
|72
|Cullman
|7702
|79
|Limestone
|7599
|60
|Elmore
|7390
|85
|DeKalb
|7376
|62
|St. Clair
|7213
|115
|Lauderdale
|7191
|72
|Talladega
|5796
|109
|Walker
|5734
|170
|Jackson
|5611
|34
|Colbert
|5081
|61
|Blount
|5066
|77
|Autauga
|4879
|54
|Coffee
|4145
|43
|Dale
|3720
|64
|Franklin
|3530
|39
|Chilton
|3253
|54
|Covington
|3156
|50
|Russell
|3067
|7
|Escambia
|2972
|34
|Dallas
|2923
|44
|Chambers
|2639
|66
|Clarke
|2633
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2552
|107
|Pike
|2338
|23
|Lawrence
|2324
|44
|Marion
|2320
|46
|Winston
|2182
|34
|Bibb
|2051
|48
|Marengo
|1946
|27
|Geneva
|1903
|23
|Pickens
|1888
|31
|Hale
|1661
|41
|Barbour
|1658
|35
|Butler
|1632
|57
|Fayette
|1570
|21
|Cherokee
|1537
|24
|Henry
|1433
|11
|Monroe
|1384
|12
|Randolph
|1349
|32
|Washington
|1320
|26
|Clay
|1230
|35
|Lamar
|1137
|16
|Crenshaw
|1123
|38
|Cleburne
|1118
|18
|Macon
|1093
|35
|Lowndes
|1052
|35
|Wilcox
|974
|20
|Bullock
|953
|28
|Perry
|930
|19
|Conecuh
|907
|18
|Sumter
|889
|26
|Greene
|731
|20
|Coosa
|579
|9
|Choctaw
|501
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|72840
|1029
|Davidson
|67645
|626
|Knox
|36717
|357
|Hamilton
|32446
|305
|Rutherford
|31563
|267
|Unassigned
|21199
|112
|Williamson
|20319
|135
|Sumner
|17405
|223
|Out of TN
|15822
|70
|Wilson
|13819
|141
|Montgomery
|13352
|138
|Sullivan
|12010
|200
|Washington
|11414
|186
|Blount
|11127
|110
|Maury
|10442
|116
|Bradley
|10117
|86
|Sevier
|9947
|88
|Putnam
|9566
|128
|Madison
|8769
|162
|Robertson
|7271
|80
|Hamblen
|6576
|96
|Anderson
|6433
|90
|Greene
|6294
|103
|Tipton
|5923
|60
|Gibson
|5441
|102
|Coffee
|5401
|76
|Cumberland
|5122
|58
|Dickson
|5120
|74
|Bedford
|5084
|76
|Roane
|4940
|70
|Carter
|4918
|103
|Lawrence
|4885
|66
|McMinn
|4853
|71
|Warren
|4801
|51
|Loudon
|4713
|46
|Dyer
|4571
|79
|Jefferson
|4406
|73
|Monroe
|4328
|62
|Hawkins
|4242
|63
|Franklin
|3913
|51
|Obion
|3891
|74
|Fayette
|3761
|51
|Lincoln
|3639
|39
|Rhea
|3627
|53
|Weakley
|3321
|47
|Cocke
|3270
|52
|Henderson
|3229
|51
|Marshall
|3209
|33
|Cheatham
|3199
|28
|Giles
|3073
|68
|Campbell
|3062
|39
|Hardeman
|3019
|49
|White
|2976
|41
|Carroll
|2943
|56
|Hardin
|2896
|38
|Lauderdale
|2849
|31
|Macon
|2773
|48
|Wayne
|2561
|18
|Henry
|2487
|48
|Overton
|2428
|41
|DeKalb
|2338
|37
|Haywood
|2327
|41
|Trousdale
|2260
|13
|McNairy
|2257
|42
|Smith
|2229
|24
|Scott
|2168
|28
|Hickman
|2137
|30
|Marion
|2120
|27
|Fentress
|2054
|30
|Grainger
|1980
|28
|Johnson
|1915
|30
|Claiborne
|1885
|20
|Morgan
|1777
|12
|Crockett
|1774
|37
|Bledsoe
|1695
|10
|Chester
|1668
|36
|Unicoi
|1587
|41
|Lake
|1514
|19
|Cannon
|1494
|16
|Decatur
|1428
|23
|Grundy
|1348
|20
|Polk
|1338
|17
|Union
|1334
|20
|Sequatchie
|1308
|18
|Benton
|1269
|32
|Humphreys
|1254
|16
|Lewis
|1237
|20
|Meigs
|1070
|16
|Jackson
|1017
|20
|Stewart
|1001
|20
|Perry
|916
|24
|Houston
|908
|22
|Clay
|894
|25
|Moore
|770
|6
|Pickett
|633
|18
|Van Buren
|617
|7
|Hancock
|381
|6