Alabama basketball's Kira Lewis Jr. named Co-SEC men’s basketball Player of the Week

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. has been selected as the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. In leading the Crimson Tide to a pair of victories this past week, Lewis averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in wins over Vanderbilt and Kansas State.

Lewis becomes the second Alabama player to earn SEC Player of the Week joining John Petty Jr. who earned the honor for the week of Dec. 23. It is the second time that Lewis has earned the league’s recognition as he was named the SEC Freshman of the Week last season for the week of Dec. 10, 2018.

The Meridianville, Ala., native opened the week by helping lead the Tide to its first true road SEC win on the year when he collected 16 points, seven rebounds and team highs of five assists and two steals in the 77-62 victory. It was UA’s largest victory at Memorial Gymnasium since 1985 and the first time the Tide has won three-straight games over the Commodores in more than 30 years.

The sophomore point guard followed that performance by scoring a game-high 26 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a career-high three blocks – all of which led the team – in the 77-74 victory over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. With the win, Alabama claimed its eighth consecutive home win which is the longest such streak since 2014.

Thanks in large part to his efforts, Alabama is riding a season-long four-game winning streak and has now won 10 of its last 13 contests heading into Wednesday night’s matchup at LSU (3 p.m. CT on ESPN2).