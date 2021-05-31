Alabama baseball selected for first NCAA tournament in seven years

The Alabama Crimson Tide has made its first NCAA tournament since 2014.

The Tide (31-24) will play in the Ruston Regional, hosted by Louisiana Tech, with No. 2 seed NC State and No. 4 seed Rider along with the top-seeded host Bulldogs.

Alabama will open play against the NC State Wolfpack (30-17) on Friday at 2 p.m.

This marks the team's 25th appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Tide has claimed seven Regional Championships, the most recent coming back in 2010.

Each Regional is double-elimination with only one team advancing from each Regional site into NCAA Super Regional play, according to Alabama Athletics.