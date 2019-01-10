Clear

Alabama bans smoking on public beach

Gulf Shores' sugar-white sandy beaches are Alabama's most popular half-mile stretch of public beachfront.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019
The Associated Press

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Gulf Shores' sugar-white sandy beaches are Alabama's most popular half-mile stretch of public beachfront.

It's also undergoing $15 million in renovations and city officials want to keep it looking nice. So, in June, city officials adopted a wide-ranging list of regulations that included an Alabama first: The public beachfront became smoke free.

Al.com reports the ban is part of a national trend. From the beachfronts of New Jersey to Florida, politicians are looking to snuff the butts in an effort to lure tourists and keep the popular tourist attractions from looking like ashtrays.

The smoke free public beach is part of an ordinance that also bans pets, fireworks, alcoholic beverages, open fires, drones, and laser pointers

Gulf Shores Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Grant Brown says enforcement is not rigorous but fines are stiff. Violators could face fines of up to $500 and jail time.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

