Clear

Alabama awarded $400,000 for opioid response

The federal government awarded Alabama two grants totaling $400,000 to alleviate rural opioid abuse.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The federal government awarded Alabama two grants totaling $400,000 to alleviate rural opioid abuse.

Forty states received grants of $24 million in all as part of an initiative to implement prevention, treatment and recovery programs for substance use disorders in rural communities.

George Sigounas, who heads the Health Resources and Services Administration, says the goal of the program is to reduce opioid deaths in high-risk, rural communities.

A statement released Tuesday by Health and Human Services says opioid users in rural communities face added challenges in getting treatment.

The agency says those people are more likely to be uninsured, to have less education and to have lower incomes than their urban counterparts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events