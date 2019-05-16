MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The federal government awarded Alabama two grants totaling $400,000 to alleviate rural opioid abuse.
Forty states received grants of $24 million in all as part of an initiative to implement prevention, treatment and recovery programs for substance use disorders in rural communities.
George Sigounas, who heads the Health Resources and Services Administration, says the goal of the program is to reduce opioid deaths in high-risk, rural communities.
A statement released Tuesday by Health and Human Services says opioid users in rural communities face added challenges in getting treatment.
The agency says those people are more likely to be uninsured, to have less education and to have lower incomes than their urban counterparts.
Related Content
- Alabama awarded $400,000 for opioid response
- Alabama files lawsuit against opioid manufacturer
- Grants awarded for north Alabama weatherization
- Alabama Senate passes responsible $2 billion general fund budget
- Opioid crisis: Alabama Attorney General addresses state issue
- New program to fight opioid crisis in Alabama schools
- Parent who paid $400,000 to get his child into Georgetown pleads guilty
- Bond set at $400,000 for Shoals man charged with taking videos of a child showering
- Company donates overdose response kits
- $13.5 million awarded to airports across Alabama for improvements