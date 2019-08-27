Alabama authorities on the lookout for Georgia murder suspect

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man, Steven Mauldin, after two people were shot dead at a home in Georgia and a third was injured.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says the shooting happened Tuesday morning southwest of Summerville. Chattooga County borders DeKalb County in Alabama, triggering a statewide request for law enforcement to be on the lookout for him.

None of the victims has been identified. The wounded person was taken to a hospital.

Schrader is warning Summerville, Georgia residents to beware of anyone on foot. Officials are also warning of a 2003 silver Honda Civic that may have crossed into bordering Alabama. The Summerville News reports the vehicle's plate number is RMR8244.

The sheriff isn't saying what might have sparked the shooting.

Chattooga County Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer says the district is contacting area parents to ensure someone is home before students leave buses. He says schools are also contacting parents of high schoolers who drive to school.