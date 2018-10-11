HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) - Officials in Alabama have identified a teen found shot and wounded in a vehicle along Interstate 65 earlier this week.
The Jefferson County coroner's Office told news outlets that 18-year-old Cameron Deion Bozman of Pleasant Grove.
Homewood police say officers found Bozman with critical injuries in a vehicle around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.
He was taken to a Birmingham hospital where he died shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Sgt. John Carr said investigators have identified a possible suspect vehicle, a black four-door sedan. No arrests have been reported.
Police have not identified a possible motive in the shooting.
Related Content
- Alabama authorities identify teen found shot on I-65
- Teen fatally shot in central Alabama subdivision
- I-65 Bridge Damaged
- UPDATE: I-65 Bridge Reopened
- Authorities: Girl, 15, shot and killed while hunting in Alabama
- Shooting victim found at Browns Ferry Road and I-65
- Teen bystander shot in head at Alabama recreation center
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
- Bibb County authorities searching for missing teen
- Authorities near Mississippi-Alabama line searching for man who shot at police