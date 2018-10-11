Alabama authorities identify teen found shot on I-65

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) - Officials in Alabama have identified a teen found shot and wounded in a vehicle along Interstate 65 earlier this week.

The Jefferson County coroner's Office told news outlets that 18-year-old Cameron Deion Bozman of Pleasant Grove.

Homewood police say officers found Bozman with critical injuries in a vehicle around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to a Birmingham hospital where he died shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. John Carr said investigators have identified a possible suspect vehicle, a black four-door sedan. No arrests have been reported.

Police have not identified a possible motive in the shooting.