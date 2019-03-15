Clear

Alabama authorities capture escaped inmate

Casey Daniel Cook

The inmate was serving a more than two-year sentence for a drug possession conviction in St. Clair County.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: AP

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say they've captured an escaped prisoner less than a day after he fled a low-security detention facility.

The Department of Corrections says prison officers and Bessemer police arrested 23-year-old Casey Daniel Cook on Friday morning. A release says he surrendered to authorities without violence.

Cook was discovered missing from a work release center in the central Alabama town of Childersburg on Thursday night. A statement doesn't say how Cook got out.

Cook was serving a more than two-year sentence for a drug possession conviction in St. Clair County. He was sentenced in November.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events