Alabama ‘attack squirrel’ owner facing new state charge

The man accused of keeping an “attack squirrel” drugged with meth is facing another charge.
State wildlife officials have charged Mickey Paulk with illegal possession of wildlife.
Paulk’s squirrel possession came to light after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced it was searching for him on charges of possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The press release announcing those charges mentioned the office had taken the “attack squirrel” into custody and then released it.
Paulk then told WAAY 31 he returned to where the squirrel was released and retrieved it, saying he had raised it since it was a baby and that he had never given it drugs.
Paulk was on the run for several days before he was arrested June 27 in Killen.
Lauderdale County charged him with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, attempt to elude, and possession of a pistol by a felon.
