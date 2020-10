The University of Alabama’s football game against Ole Miss will start later due to Hurricane Delta.

The university made the announcement on Thursday that kickoff is now set for 6:30 p.m. Central Time, instead of 5 p.m. The game will be played Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.

“The change in start time was made to provide a forecast for better game conditions,” a statement from the Crimson Tide on Thursday said.

Saturday's game will be televised on ESPN.