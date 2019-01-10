Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama assistant heading to Big 10

The Tide's co-offensive coordinator lands job at Michigan

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 8:29 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Josh Gattis has a new school and new job title. The former Alabama Crimson Tide Co-Offensive Coordinator and Receivers coach is landing in Big Blue country at Michigan. Gattis is taking an offensive-coordinator position there. 

According to College Football Analyst, Bruce Feldman, Gattis will call the plays for the Wolverines. 

The 34-year-old previously coached at Penn State, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events