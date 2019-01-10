Alabama assistant heading to Big 10

Josh Gattis has a new school and new job title. The former Alabama Crimson Tide Co-Offensive Coordinator and Receivers coach is landing in Big Blue country at Michigan. Gattis is taking an offensive-coordinator position there.

According to College Football Analyst, Bruce Feldman, Gattis will call the plays for the Wolverines.

The 34-year-old previously coached at Penn State, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan.