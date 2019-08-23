Alabama asking doctors to report serious illnesses patients might have from vaping

On Friday, doctors around the state were notified to report any serious illnesses their patients might have from vaping. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a death in Illinois linked to vaping.

"We don't have a lot of information on e-cigarettes right now," Dr. Jason Smith, a rheumotologist at Huntsville Hospital, said.

This is why Dr. Smith believes the state wants them to report any vape-related illnesses. He says the more information they have on the harmful effects, the more they can do to regulate them.

"If somebody sees a pneumonia or the flu or what not, you know, if you can associate that with vaping, then it's time to get the database rolling," Dr. Smith said.

People in Huntsville are happy the state is taking more action against vaping.

"I think something should be done and quickly, because you know, it's becoming trendy and people are getting injured. It's a public concern," Dustin Wright, who lives in Huntsville, said.

"My generation isn't supposed to be addicted to nicotine and just vaping and Juuls, and all that stuff has actually brought it to our generation," Daniel Thrower, who lives in Huntsville, said.

Thrower said he vapes occasionally, but has concerns now after health officials are reporting nearly 200 people who vape in 22 states have reported severe breathing illnesses.

"It scares me," Thrower said.

Doctors with the Lung Center at Huntsville Hospital said they've had patients who work at vape stores get asthma from secondhand smoke from vapes, but there haven't been any severe cases reported in Huntsville yet.

They say even if the state adds more regulations, people will only turn to cigarettes, because they're already addicted to nicotine from vaping.