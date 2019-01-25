Clear
Alabama appeals Confederate monument ruling

Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a Friday motion seeking to stay a ruling that declared the law unconstitutional.

Jan. 25, 2019
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is appealing a ruling that struck down a state law protecting Confederate monuments.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a Friday motion seeking to stay a ruling that declared the law unconstitutional. The filing said a stay will prevent Birmingham, and possibly other cities, from removing monuments while the state appeals the ruling.

A judge last week ruled a 2017 state law barring the removal or alteration of historical monuments violates the free speech rights of local communities.

Marshall's office also filed a notice of appeal that it is appealing the decision. Marshall said he believes appellate courts will uphold the law.

Alabama sued the city of Birmingham in 2017 after officials erected a wooden box to obscure the view of a 52-foot-tall obelisk honoring Confederate veterans.

