Alabama and Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, Horn Section are 2019 Musicians Hall of Fame inductees

The band, Alabama, the Original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and the Muscle Shoals Horn Section were announced on Tuesday as 2019 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum inductees, according to Hall Strategies in Nashville, Tennessee.

They will be honored with a concert on October 22 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Hall Strategies, these are the 2019 inductees:

Felix Cavaliere

Steve Wariner

The Surfaris (Bob Berryhill, Pat Connolly*, Jim Fuller*, Ron Wilson*)

Don Everly

Alabama (Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen)

The Original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (David Briggs, Jerry Carrigan*, Norbert Putnam, Terry Thompson, and friends Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, Joe South*, Reggie Young*)

Nashville A-Team - The Players (Eddie Bayers, Paul Franklin, John Hobbs, Brent Mason, Michael Rhodes)

The Muscle Shoals Horn Section (Aaron Brown, Harrison Calloway, Ronnie Eades, Charlie Rhodes, Harvey Thompson)

Owen Bradley*

Billy Sherrill

Bob Taylor

*Being honored posthumously