Alabama and Arkansas kickoff time set

Alabama’s Homecoming game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26 is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN, the SEC office announced Monday.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 2:26 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Alabama’s Homecoming game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26 is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN, the SEC office announced Monday.

The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series with the Razorbacks, 22-7 (19-8 after vacations and forfeits) and has won the last 12 meetings between the two teams. Alabama recorded a 41-9 victory in the Tide’s most recent matchup in Tuscaloosa in 2017.

