Alabama agency raises low-income child care

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has increased subsidies to help low-income families afford child care services.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 9:34 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has increased subsidies to help low-income families afford child care services.

Al.com reports the agency credits the increase to a roughly $40 million federal funding boost by the Omnibus bill signed this year by President Donald Trump. An agency news release says the new rates will be based on a market survey conducted last year and vary by region.

The agency says there were roughly 31,100 Alabama children receiving subsidies for child care as of August. The agency spent $98 million on the subsidies in fiscal year 2018 and plans to spend $112 million in fiscal year 2019, which started this month.

