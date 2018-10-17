Alabama agency: Councilman found dead killed woman then self

DORA, Ala. (AP) - Preliminary autopsy results in Alabama show a city councilman and part-time police officer fatally shot a woman and then killed himself.
News outlets report that authorities have not released a motive in the deaths of 70-year-old John Allen Softley and 30-year-old Monica Jean Graves.
Their bodies were found in a parked pickup truck last month by a passing motorist. Softley was a Parrish City councilman and part-time Jasper police officer.
Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair asked the State Bureau of Investigation to take the case.
Preliminary results from autopsies by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences have determined that Graves' death was a homicide and Softley's was a suicide.
