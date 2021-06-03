Fouts dominates in Alabama's 5-1 win over Arizona

The Crimson Tide handled Arizona in a dominant 5-1 win to open the Women's College World Series on Thursday.

Junior Montana Fouts took the mound for Alabama in Oklahoma City, striking out 16 -- tying a career-high -- and allowing just one run as she went the distance.

Bailey Hemphill was responsible for the Tide's first two runs Thursday, scoring on a throwing error in the first before blasting a solo shot in the third.

A pinch-hit two-run home run off the bat of Abby Doerr was the nail in the coffin as Alabama went up 5-0.

With the win, Alabama will face UCLA on Friday at 8:30 p.m.