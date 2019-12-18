Alabama adds 20 student-athletes on first day of Early Signing Period

Alabama football has added 20 student-athletes to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The 20 high school players come from eight states – Alabama (9), California (1) Florida (3), Georgia (3), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1) and Texas (1). Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster – four players apiece at linebacker, defensive back and defensive linemen, along with two offensive linemen, a pair of running backs and one player at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and athlete.

Among the 20 players are:

Three five-star prospects (by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com): Chris Braswell, Drew Sanders and Bryce Young

All 20 student-athletes are listed as a four-star prospect by at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com

Fourteen players were selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Kyle Edwards, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Malachi Moore, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Kristian Story, Ronald Williams, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young

Thirteen players were ranked in the ESPN300: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young

Sixteen players were listed on the Rivals250: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Jah-Marien Latham, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Jahquez Robinson, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young

Eight players were listed on the Rivals100: Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Demouy Kennedy, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young

2020 Alabama Early Signing Day Roster – Signees (20):