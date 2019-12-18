Alabama adds 20 student-athletes on first day of Early Signing Period

Alabama football has added 20 student-athletes to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
The 20 high school players come from eight states – Alabama (9), California (1) Florida (3), Georgia (3), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1) and Texas (1). Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster – four players apiece at linebacker, defensive back and defensive linemen, along with two offensive linemen, a pair of running backs and one player at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and athlete.
Among the 20 players are:
- Three five-star prospects (by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com): Chris Braswell, Drew Sanders and Bryce Young
- All 20 student-athletes are listed as a four-star prospect by at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com
- Fourteen players were selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Kyle Edwards, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Malachi Moore, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Kristian Story, Ronald Williams, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
- Thirteen players were ranked in the ESPN300: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
- Sixteen players were listed on the Rivals250: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Jah-Marien Latham, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Jahquez Robinson, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
- Eight players were listed on the Rivals100: Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Demouy Kennedy, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
2020 Alabama Early Signing Day Roster – Signees (20):
- William Anderson Jr. DL 6-4 230 Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown
- Brian Branch DB 6-0 185 Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek
- Chris Braswell DL 6-3 220 Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy
- Jackson Bratton LB 6-3 233 Muscle Shoals, Ala./Muscle Shoals
- Caden Clark TE 6-4 258 Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban
- Javion Cohen OL 6-4 296 Phenix City, Ala./Central
- Kyle Edwards RB 6-0 205 Destrehan, La./Destrehan
- Thaiu Jones-Bell WR 6-0 190 Hallandale, Fla./Miami Carol City
- Demouy Kennedy LB 6-3 215 Theodore, Ala./Theodore
- Jah-Marien Latham DL 6-3 297 Reform, Ala./Pickens County
- Seth McLaughlin OL 6-4 278 Buford, Ga./Buford
- Malachi Moore DB 6-0 180 Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville
- Jahquez Robinson DB 6-2 185 Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood
- Quandarrius Robinson LB 6-5 220 Birmingham, Ala./Jackson-Olin
- Drew Sanders LB 6-5 230 Denton, Texas/Ryan
- Timothy Smith DL 6-4 325 Sebastian, Fla./Sebastian River
- Kristian Story ATH 6-1 213 Lanett, Ala./Lanett
- Ronald Williams DB 6-2 188 Ferriday, La./Hutchinson C.C./Ferriday
- Roydell Williams RB 5-10 207 Hueytown, Ala./Hueytown
- Bryce Young QB 6-0 190 Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei
