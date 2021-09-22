Alabama Virtual Learning Academy lets students learn virtually, eliminates pandemic 'learning gap'

Virtual learning became an unexpected reality for North Alabama students when the pandemic took the nation by storm.

Many schools and students were forced to adapt to the changes of online learning, and now many students are facing a learning gap.

However, Conway Brooks, a parent of a student enrolled in the Alabama Virtual Academy, said that's not a problem his daughter ever had to face. ALVA never faced a transition in learning methods, because the free academy is virtual the entire school year.

"There was really no change with us, with any of the delta variant, the original Covid — none of that has even caused a hiccup in ALVA's system," Brooks said.

Brooks' daughter has been enrolled in the virtual academy for five years now.

"I was open to it; I didn't see how it'd be a huge difference," said Dorothy Brooks, who is currently a seventh-grade student.

But switching from in-person to virtual learning did make a great difference.

"We had two big issues, one being bullying," Conway Brooks said. "She was having a lot of bullying locally at the public schools, traditional brick and mortar, and we weren’t getting help from the school administrators."

His daughter is also a competitive ballroom dancer. Virtual learning provided flexibility when traveling for competitions.

"She would be missing a lot of days in school, so for us, we're able to do classes in the car while traveling," Conway Brooks said.

Melissa Stokkelarson, with ALVA, said the virtual academy is different than the emergency online teaching seen during the pandemic.

"We are backed by K12 Stride curriculum, which has been around for decades, and we were set up to be a virtual school, so we are schooling in a way that is meeting the needs of students schooling from home," Stokkelarson said.

Students' curriculum mirrors traditional, in-person learning.

"They have their courses on the computer, so they have their course content on an online platform and have the opportunity to meet with teachers throughout the day," Stokkelarson said.

Conway Brooks said he actually thinks his daughter is doing better in the online learning format.

"She’s able to spend more time focusing on an individual subject, and during the week, she picks her time," he said.

The Alabama Virtual Learning Academy is a partnership with Eufaula City Schools. To enroll, you need to live in Alabama and agree to in-person testing. High school students cannot be credit deficient.

ALVA follows all state testing guidelines. Testing sites are set up throughout the state, so no matter where you live, your child meets all state-required assessments.