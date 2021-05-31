Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives honors fallen soldiers

The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives remembered fallen hero’s on Monday in a service to honor the lives lost on the front lines.

Members who attended the service also got an inside look at the new Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, located at the old Limestone County Event Center.

Major General Robert Rasch said, “It’s not just a day the pool opens, it’s a day where we actually, solemnly remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

Athens resident, Chris Spain, said walking through the museum with his family is the best way to teach his children about the sacrifices our hero’s made.

“This has shown some of the greatest triumphs and tragedies in the world’s history," said Spain. “Today gives you a stark reminder of what people have gone through to give us what we have every day.”

Athens Mayor, Ronnie Marks, is a Vietnam veteran himself. Marks said he hopes the museum continues to educate younger generations.

“It’s important we tell those young people the difference between honoring and remembering as opposed to just saying, thank you for your service,” said Marks.

The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives' new location is not yet open to the general public.