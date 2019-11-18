Alabama Veterans Museum expanding,moving to new location

The Alabama Veterans Museum is expanding.

The Limestone County commission voted unanimously to move the museum to a new location.

They’re moving from their current location to the Limestone County Event Center just across the parking lot.

People in Decatur are excited to learn about changes at the Alabama Veterans Museum.

"With it expanding, it will definitely increase people to go there and check it out," said Orion Hunter a Decatur resident.

The director said the new space is nearly three times bigger than the current 7,000 square foot building. She explained they have outgrown the current location and needed space for more exhibits. The changes are expected to be a draw not just for tourists, but people who live in Decatur.

"Personally I’m a fan of history, military history and I would definitely like to go and check it out sometime," Hunter added.

news.

The museum director said she does not know what will happen to the current space just yet, but they will let the public know once it is worked out.