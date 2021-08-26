Clear

Alabama Veterans Museum closes temporarily after coronavirus exposure

Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives (Image from its Facebook page)

A Coffee Call set for Sept. 4 has been cancelled,

The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives is closed due to a recent coronavirus exposure.

The museum is set to re-open Sept. 1, but that could change.

A Coffee Call set for Sept. 4 has been cancelled, the museum also announced.

