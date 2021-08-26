Alabama Veterans Museum closes temporarily after coronavirus exposure

The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives is closed due to a recent coronavirus exposure.
The museum is set to re-open Sept. 1, but that could change.
A Coffee Call set for Sept. 4 has been cancelled, the museum also announced.
