Alabama Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 gets ready for deployment

First responders from across North Alabama are on standby, ready to head to help those affected by Hurricane Laura. The Alabama Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 team is on standby. Right now a team of 21 people from agencies across North Alabama are ready to go to the southern coast.

This is a look at one of the trucks and trailers, full of supplies ready to go when that call comes. The spokesperson for the team says fire and rescue teams from Madison, Decatur, Fort Payne, and Guntersville are ready to respond within a two hour notice.

"We are ready to go if they need us and that's what we've been doing is sitting ready on standby should they need additional assets to help them on search and rescue or swift water rescue," said Anita McBurnett, Marshall County EMA Director.

McBurnett said the team is put together from different agencies so that there is enough people to also respond locally to an emergency situation. The spokesperson for that team says as of right now, deployment will be evaluated on a day to day basis.