Alabama Troopers: No significant weather-related road hazards Tuesday morning

Morning details from Trooper Curtis Summerville of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 7:02 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Trooper Curtis Summerville of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Alabama State Troopers are not reporting any significant hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.

However, troopers urge motorists to drive with caution as there may be patches of unseen ice on roadways and overpasses. Call 911 only to report crashes and other roadside emergencies to state troopers.

