Alabama The Beautiful launches inaugural edition of online magazine

Alabama The Beautiful, the wildly successful Facebook group that showcases the beauty of our state through photography, is expanding.

Alabama The Beautiful Magazine launched this month and is the latest creation of group founder Beth Cowan Drake.

New editions of the interactive online magazine will be published monthly.

The magazine’s mission “is to showcase Alabama’s diverse beauty through the eyes of the photographers who capture this Southern state’s majesty.”

Access the first issue HERE.

