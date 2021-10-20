Clear
Alabama The Beautiful launches inaugural edition of online magazine

Alabama The Beautiful Magazine (Image courtesy of Beth Cowan Drake/Alabama The Beautiful)

New editions of the interactive online magazine will be published monthly.

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 5:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama The Beautiful, the wildly successful Facebook group that showcases the beauty of our state through photography, is expanding.

Alabama The Beautiful Magazine launched this month and is the latest creation of group founder Beth Cowan Drake.

The magazine’s mission “is to showcase Alabama’s diverse beauty through the eyes of the photographers who capture this Southern state’s majesty.”

Access the first issue HERE. Make sure to sign up to get notified each month when new issues are published.

Join the Alabama The Beautiful Facebook group HERE

Tune in to WAAY 31 each night as we spotlight photos from Alabama The Beautiful photographers during weather segments.

