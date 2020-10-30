Alabama Supreme Court upholds dismissal of abortion lawsuit against Huntsville clinic

The Alabama Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit against Alabama Women's Center in Huntsville.

Ryan Magers sued the clinic on behalf of the estate of an aborted embryo known as "Baby Roe" in the original lawsuit.

A Madison County judge dismissed Magers’ case in 2019 because his lawsuit did not accuse the clinic of unlawful conduct at the time his former girlfriend got an abortion.

On Friday, the state high court affirmed the lower court ruling.

