Alabama Supreme Court rejects immunity for Huntsville police officer charged with murder

The Alabama Supreme Court has rejected a request for immunity from a Huntsville Police Department officer charged with murder.

The court issued the ruling against William Darby on Friday.

The ruling upholds a decision in May from the Alabama Court of Appeals, which upheld the same decision from Madison County Circuit Court.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself.

According to Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon. Darby requested the immunity, saying he acted in self-defense.

